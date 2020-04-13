|
George Bridgeman Chambers, III, 79, of North Coventry, husband of the late Jacqueline R. (Kelly) Chambers, passed away Friday April 10, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville. Born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late George Bridgeman and Ouida (Murphy) Chambers. He was a loyal husband and a loving and supportive Father. Throughout his career he worked for ATC in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, The West Company in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania and Excide as Drafting Engineer in his home office. George loved to travel all over the world with his wife Jackie. He also enjoyed woodworking, deep sea fishing, gardening and socializing with his Upper Merion High School classmates and fellow retirees. Surviving are two daughters Kelly A. Lepore and Patricia A. Brusk, fiancée of E. Lukus Beauregard; three grandchildren Amanda M. Lepore, Joseph C. Brusk, and Jonathan M. Brusk. A memorial service in his honor will be held at the Catagnus Funeral Home at a time that is feasible. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity that is close to your heart; currently there are so many people and organizations in need of help. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 14, 2020