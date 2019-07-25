|
George A. Brown, 73, of Bechtelsville, husband of Cheryl R. (O’Bryan) Brown, passed away on Wednesday, July 24 at his home. Born in Gibraltar, he was the son of the late Clarence Brown Sr and Marcella (Hoffman) Brown. George worked for Mrs. Smith Pie Company for 36 years and then Fronheiser Pools. He was a US Army Veteran, a member of the Boyertown YMCA and enjoyed swimming, biking and working out. But most important he was a beloved husband and father, a devoted pop-pop, and a wonderful uncle to many nieces and nephews. Surviving with his wife is son Todd Brown, husband of Jaime, of Fleetwood; siblings Barbara Mishler, wife of Kenneth, of FL, Nelson Brown, husband of Rachel, of MO, Robert Brown of Boyertown and LeRoy Brown, husband of Kathy, of Exeter; and Grandchildren Josh, Codey, Ashley, Jeffrey, and Jaden. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his son Jeff Brown and siblings Ruth O’Mara, Dolores Mohn, Clarence Brown Jr., June Pleis, and Dennis Brown. Burial is private and at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held on Aug 11, 1PM to 4PM at Spring Valley Clubhouse, Bechtelsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George’s name to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Attention: Development, 50 Broadway, Fl 19, New York, NY 10004 Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Gilbertsville. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on July 28, 2019