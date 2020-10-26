George E. Heming, Sr., 87, husband of Linda (Gordon) Heming of Phoenixville, PA passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Seasons Hospice. Born on July 22, 1933 in Bedford, PA he was the son of the late Harry S. and Marie (Donahue) Heming. George served in the United States Army during the Korean War He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #1374 and V.F.W. Post #1564 in Phoenixville, PA. He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling with his wife. Surviving in addition to his wife is 4 children: Sharon wife of William McConaghy; Kimberly wife of Christopher Botzum; George Heming, Jr. husband of Carol Heming; James husband of Bobbi Lynn Heming, 10 Grandchildren: David McConaghy, Katie McConaghy, Brett McConaghy, Mason Augustine, DevinGalambos, Amanda Mittnacht, Courtney Ferko, Candice Cannon, Ashley Kinney, and Alicia Heming-Theodos, 10 Great-granchildren: Chloe, Skylar, Sara, Noah, Emma, Theodore, Arthur, Reese, Penny, and Crew. Brother, Harry Edward Heming. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Augustine. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 212 Dayton Street, Phoenixville, PA on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 am. Friends may call at the church 9:00 to 9:45 am. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Seasons Hospice, 140 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store