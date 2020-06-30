George G. Kehl III
George G. Kehl III, 49, of Stowe, husband of Angela L. (Schoch) Kehl, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Pottstown Hospital. George is survived by his devoted wife, Angela, and their four daughters; Alexis, Natalie, Melanie and Jenna. George and Angela were together for over 21 years. They exchanged their marriage vows November 26, 2002 on Grand Bahama Island 17 years ago. Born in Pottstown, he is survived by his mother, Aretta (Neuman) Neumeister, wife of John and his father, George Kehl Jr. husband of Tina. He is also survived by his father-in-law Jeffrey Schoch and mother-in-law Lorraine (Albitz) Schoch; sister-in-law Allison McGinley, wife of Daniel; and brother-in-law Andrew Schoch. George was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Augustus and Martha Neuman. George was a loving husband and father and cherished the moments he was able to spend with his wife and daughters. George was also a car enthusiast and enjoyed working on cars in his spare time. George graduated from Pottsgrove High School in 1989 and was employed at Ametek as a welder. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in George’s memory to: Angela Kehl, 770 E High Street, PO Box 1350, Pottstown, PA 19464. All donations will be placed in a memorial fund for his daughters. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., Pottstown, is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

