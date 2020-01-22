|
George A. Greeby, Jr., 76, husband of Sue Ellen (Watson) Nolan-Greeby and the late Shirley A. (Harry) Greeby, Schwenksville, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Einstein Medical Center-Montgomery, E. Norriton Twp. George was born on February 25, 1943, in Abington Twp., to the late George and Alma (Wood) Greeby. He was a graduate of Schwenksville High School. George was the owner operator of Geo. A. Greeby, Jr. Auto Repair, Lower Frederick Twp., for 48 years. George enjoyed boating and fishing, and was Operations Officer and Past Commander of Flotilla 4-4, US Coast Guard Auxiliary, Phoenixville. He was a former emergency management coordinator for Lower Frederick Twp. He also was a motorcycle racing enthusiast and enjoyed playing guitar with friends and family. In addition to his wife, George is survived by his children, Karen Greeby, Dorothy Foy, G. Charles Greeby, and Heather Greeby; his grandchildren, Camilla Greeby and Edward Parker; and his sister, Sandra, wife of Kenneth Hershey. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, January 31st, in Moyer Hall, St. Luke’s UCC, 200 W. Main St., Trappe. Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 AM, Friday, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Coast Guard Foundation, 394 Taugwonk Road, Stonington, CT 06378; or Montgomery County SPCA, 19 Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 23, 2020