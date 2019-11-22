|
George Joseph Sprenkle, 89, beloved husband of Dorothy P. (Dovey) Sprenkle of 68 years, died on November 20, 2019, in Phoenixville, PA. He was born on March 24, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Philip and Anna C. Sprenkle. He was predeceased by two brothers: Philip Sprenkle and William Sprenkle; and two sisters, Catherine Sprenkle and Marie D. (Sprenkle) Hambrecht; and a granddaughter, Sara J. Sprenkle. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons and two daughters: son, George F. husband of Rita Sprenkle of Villanova, PA; daughter, Cynthia L. (Sprenkle) wife of Thomas Mazza of Downingtown, PA; son, David P. husband of Luanne Sprenkle of West Chester, PA; son, Richard B. husband of Karen Sprenkle of Gilbertsville, PA; and, daughter, Janice A. (Sprenkle) wife of Matt O’Brien of Oley, PA. Surviving grandchildren include Christopher G. Mazza; Kristin M. (Sprenkle) wife of William Edwards; Alexandra G. Sprenkle; Stephanie J. (Sprenkle) wife of Steven Boyer; and Jared P. Sprenkle. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews and one sister-in-law. George graduated from Northeast Catholic High School for Boys in Philadelphia, PA, in 1948. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War where he received the National Defense Service Medal, the Occupation Medal (Germany), and the Good Conduct Medal. George received an Honorable Discharge in 1953. George was mechanically inclined and did his undergraduate studies in mechanical engineering at Temple University and Ursinus College. He was employed by the Burroughs Corporation and later the Unisys Corporation until his retirement in 1989. His work experiences included numerous mechanical engineering projects and several U.S. Patents. His personal interests included crossword puzzles, politics, and impromptu trips to the casinos, where he enjoyed doubling down on blackjack. He also enjoyed rallying for the Phillies and the Eagles. In his early years he enjoyed playing tennis, golf, boating, and flying remote-controlled model airplanes in Valley Forge National Park. George also enjoyed vacationing with his family along the East Coast Shoreline. His family genealogy research led him to become a member of both the Pennsylvania Society of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Tennessee Society of the Sons of the Revolution. He was a former member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War as well. George was known for his quick-witted sense of humor. He was affectionately known as “Ace” by those close to him as he could master any trade. He will be missed dearly by his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Limerick Garden of Memories. A viewing will be held in the funeral home from 9:30 to 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or St. Mary’s Franciscan Shelter, 209 Emmett Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019