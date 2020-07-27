George L. Finkbiner, Jr. died peacefully on June 26, 2020 in Bradenton, FL. He was born November 29, 1933 in Pottstown, PA, to George and Alice Finkbiner. George worked for 38 years for Ciba-Geigy Corp. in Toms River, NJ, retiring as a production foreman. He moved to Florida in 2007. George loved all sports, but especially baseball. In his youth, he tried out for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He played on numerous baseball and later softball leagues well into his 50s. He read the sports section of the newspaper every day. As a young man, he enjoyed hunting with his father, brother and cousins. George is survived by numerous family members; his loving children, Tom (Barbara) Finkbiner of Lovingston, VA, Teri Finkbiner of Toms River, NJ, and Peggy Teal Hilliard Steimle of Holly Springs, NC, his brother Kenneth (Patty) Finkbiner of New Smyrna Beach, FL, sister, Carol (Gary) Kirby of Pottstown, PA, grandchildren Tara Voci, Jonathan Finkbiner, Alison North, and great grandson Tyler Voci, and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his loving companion of 10 years, Jewel Nance, of Bradenton, FL, and his former wife Shirley Finkbiner of Toms River. The family also wishes to acknowledge the love and friendship of his ex-wife, Lee Scaturro of Brick Township, NJ. George’s son, Timothy Finkbiner, predeceased him in death. George will be remembered for his kindness, his sense of fun, and his love of family. A small ceremony will be held at Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home in Royersford, PA on Saturday, August 8th at 1 PM, followed by an interment with immediate family.



