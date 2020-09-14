George W. Lewis III passed away on Monday, September 7th at home. He was born on August 30, 1937 in Philadelphia to George and Annetta Lewis. He graduated from Spring?eld High School (Montgomery County, PA) in 1955 and then from Albright College in 1959 with a BS in Economics and was a proud brother of the Kappa Upsilon Phi fraternity. He also completed post-graduate studies in Metallurgical Engineering at Drexel University, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves. In 1960, Mr. Lewis married Thea (Grimm) Lewis. The couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary together with family and friends. Mr. Lewis started his career at E.F. Houghton & Co. as a sales representative and was a volunteer ?reman for the Weldon Fire Company in Glenside, PA. He then worked at the William Grimm Non-Ferrous Foundry in Philadelphia and, in 1975, he founded Hopewell Non-Ferrous Foundry in Douglassville, PA, which he operated until his death. Mr. Lewis and his family moved to the Pottstown area in 1968 where he and his wife embarked on the seemingly endless restoration and maintenance of an old farmhouse which remains their home to this day. This began a lifelong love of antiques and auctions. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Pottstown where he served as an usher and member of the Finance Committee for many years. He was also a member of the Owen J. Roberts High School Board of Administrators and served as President from 1990-1991. He was an avid ?sherman who belonged to the Manasquan River Marlin & Tuna Club and spent as much time as he could on his immaculately maintained Cast Bronze, along with his son, enjoying deep sea ?shing. He is survived by his wife Thea, and their children, Jennie Lewis Patterson, George A. Lewis and Becky Lewis Capuano, along with two sisters, Elizabeth Raker and Barbara Julian, and three grandchildren, Jake and Lane Patterson, and Ellie Capuano. He is predeceased by his sister, Ruth Irving. In recognition of Mr. Lewis’s passion for ?shing and marine conservation, the family asks that, in lieu of ?owers, donations be made in his name to the Manasquan River Marlin & Tuna Club Arti?cial Reef Fund, P.O. Box 251, Brielle, NJ 08730.



