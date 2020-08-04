1/1
George Louis Burfete
George Louis Burfete, 93, husband of the late Jane (Reese) Burfete, long-time resident of Boyertown, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in his residence at the Birches of Harleysville. Born in Stemmers Run, MD, he was the son of Mary B. (Massong) and John E. Bufete. He had earlier been a member of St. Columbkill’s Church of Boyertown. “Louie” was a 1945 graduate of Boyertown High School, where he met his wife of 65 years, he was the captain of the football team, and Vice-President of his class. Immediately after graduation, Louie joined the Army, where he became a clerk at the Pentagon from 1945 - November 1946. He later worked for MetEd in Boyertown for 35 years. He was also among the first coaches of Boyertown Optimist football program. Louie is survived by his daughter Barbara Livezey (David) of North Wales, PA; son Mark R. Burfete of Spartanburg, SC; 5 grandchildren, Michelle (Sabrick) Santoro, Jillian Burfete, Maggie Burfete, Jody Danenhower (Doug), and Justin (Brandy) Livezey; 4 great-grandchildren, Benito, Alexander George, Abby, and Jackson, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandson, Benjamin Burfete, two brothers, John and James, and a sister Rita Freese Scott. Louie (George) was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was an avid fisherman, enjoying his annual fishing trips to Canada, and fly –fishing in local streams and lakes. He also loved to sing, and was a performer during the 60s and 70s in a trio known around the area as the Kazhuals. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, a memorial celebration of Louie’s long and generous life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the MultiService of Boyertown in his honor. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.LWOttFuneralHome.com for the Burfete family.

Published in The Mercury from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
6103672345
