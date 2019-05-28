|
George W. “Yaddi” Moyer, 90, of Narvon, passed away on Sunday, May 26th, 2019. He was the husband of Marjorie G. (Houck) Moyer. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late George W. and Hazel (Fox) Moyer. He attended Shillington High School and was a member of Pennside Presbyterian Church. Yaddi was employed as a brick layer for Potteiger and Co. for 40 years until his retirement. In addition to his wife, Yaddi is survived by his children, Jeffrey H. husband of Sherry (Conrad) Moyer of Reinholds, Karen E. wife of Larry Shaner of Mohnton and Patricia A. wife of Scott Kerschner of Bernville; Seven grandchilden and four great- grandchildren; Two sisters Althea Addis of Reading and Dorothy Moyer of Robesonia. He was preceded in death by one grandson and one great granddaughter. There will be a graveside service held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 2203 Harmonyville Road, Elverson, PA 19520 with services beginning at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pennside Presbyterian Memorial fund, or MS Research, 706 Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in The Mercury on May 29, 2019