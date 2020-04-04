Home

George Novotny Jr., age 88, of Perkiomenville passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He served his country honorably in the Army during the Korean War. George taught history in the Upper Perkiomen School District for 33 years before retiring in 1990. Survivors include his daughters: Georgeanna Novotny, also of Perkiomenville, and Jessica, wife of Christopher Bealer of Douglassville; his two beloved grandsons: Nicholas and Joshua Bealer; and many nieces and nephews. He will be interred privately with his family in Holy Cross Cemetery, Pennsburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 15, 2020
