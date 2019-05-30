|
|
George D. Quay, age 94, passed away on May 20th. He was a Navy Veteran who served in WWII. He is preceded in death by 2 sisters Gertrude Leister and Dorothy Podsobinski. George is survived by three children: Louis Quay, of Arlington, VA., Helen Kleiner (Spouse Joe) of Hatfield, PA., and Regina Kline (Spouse Gary L.) of Gilbertsville, PA, 7 Grandchildren, 15 Great grandchildren & 2 Great great grandchildren. Memorial service to be held in the summer. Please see caringbridge.com (search: George Quay). Donations can be sent to Abramson Senior Center https://www.abramsoncenter.org
Published in The Mercury on June 2, 2019