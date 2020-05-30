George Quinter Sr.
George F. Quinter, Sr., 78, husband of Patricia A. (Heck) Quinter of Gilbertsville, PA and formerly of Pottstown passed away on Friday May 29, 2020 at his residence. Born in Pottstown, PA he was the son of the late George Edward and Rosa (Fox) Quinter. Surviving with his wife are two sons George F. Quinter, Jr husband of Jennifer of Douglassville, PA and David A. Quinter, Sr. of Gilbertsville, PA. He is also survived by two daughters Sharon L. Butler wife of James of Perkiomenville, PA and Lori A. Minsenberger wife of Robert of Gilbertsville, PA . He was pre-deceased by a son Michael E. Quinter. George is also survived by a sister Theresa Reinert of Sanatoga and ten grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at 11 A.M. from St. Teresa of Calcutta R.C.C. 256 Swamp Pike Schwenksville, PA 19473. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 9-11 A.M. prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Teresa of Calcutta R.C.C. and sent to the above listed address. Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Mercury from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
