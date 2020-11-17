1/1
George R. Jones
George R. Jones, 81, of Hanover, entered into God’s eternal care on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. Born on Saturday, November 26, 1938 in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late George A. and Pauline Rizzo Jones. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Darlene J. Jones, who died in 2017. George was employed as a plant superintendent in the shoe manufacturing industry for 36 years and later worked for Sealed Air Corporation before retiring in 2013 after 14 years of service. In addition, he was instrumental in the development of the Saucony Running Shoe. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at various area courses, most notably South Hills and Flatbush. He also enjoyed bowling and was a member of numerous leagues. George proudly served his country while serving in the United States Marine Corps. Survivors include are two daughters, Shelli Panebaker and her husband, William, of Hanover, and Sherri Gresh and her husband, James, of Oley; five grandchildren, James J. Gresh, Joshua B. Gresh, Josiah R. Gresh all of Oley, Jamie L. Panebaker, of Hanover, and William P. Panebaker, II of Dover; four great-grandchildren, Nora Emory Panebaker of Dover, Sadie Lynn Gresh, Brody Baker Gresh, both of Fleetwood, and Tinsley Grace Gresh, who is expected soon; a brother, Thomas A. Jones of Arkansas; three nephews, Thomas, Joseph and Edward Jones; and a niece, Lisa Jones. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held. During this difficult time of private services, you will be able to view the service, live streamed on his memorial tribute page at https://www.panebakerfuneralhome.com starting at 2 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020. You may also show your support by joining our “Hugs from Home” program where your personal message is displayed at the funeral home in a meaningful way for the family to see. Your “Hug” message will remind the family of your love and support and may be sent to Hugs@PanebakerFuneralHome.com and need to be received by 4 PM Friday, November 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Birdies for the Brave, by visiting www.birdiesforthebrave.org/donate

Published in The Mercury from Nov. 17 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
