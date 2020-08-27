George W. Mano, Sr. died on July 10, 2020 at his home in Port Orange, Florida at the age of 86. He was born on May 16, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA. He is survived by three children. Susan J. Mano of Wayne, PA, George W. Mano, Jr. (Florence) of Phoenixville, PA and David A. Mano (Diane) of Exton, PA. George owned and operated two gas stations (Mano’s Atlantic and Mano’s Texaco) in Center City Philadelphia, PA which were managed by his two sons, George Jr. and David. He loved cars, boats, motorcycles and animals. The latter of which prompted him to buy a farm in Woodstown, NJ. He was Worshipful Master of the Thomas R. Patton, Masonic Blue Lodge in Philadelphia, PA as well as Potentate of the LuLu Shrine in Plymouth Meeting, PA. He is also survived by one sister, Carol Ann King of Limerick, PA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store