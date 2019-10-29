The Mercury Obituaries
Georgette M. Bryner (O'Neill) Griffith

Georgette M. (O’Neill) Bryner Griffith, 93, wife of the late Brady L. Bryner and the late Robert W. Griffith, died Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was a long time Upper Providence Twp. resident. Mrs. Griffith is survived by her children, Georgette, wife of Ronald Druckenmiller, and Brady, husband of Donna Bryner; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Griffith, and her brother, James O’Neill. The funeral service will be at noon, Saturday, November 9th, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 121 Church St., Phoenixville, PA 19460. Friends may call from 11:00 to 11:45 AM, Saturday, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Capital Campaign. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019
