|
|
Gerald A. Collopy, Jr., born in Spring City March 9, 1934, passed away September 8, 2019 He was the son of the late Gerald A. Collopy, Sr. and Caroline E. (Taylor) Collopy. He was a lifetime resident of Spring City. His wife, Rosemarie pre-deceased him in 2012. He was a 1952 graduate of Spring City High School where he played and lettered in football, baseball and basketball. He served as class reunion organizer for many years. He enjoyed reminiscing about Royersford and Spring City football rivalry days. He was a 1957 graduate of West Chester State Teachers College and his teaching career was at Spring Ford School District where he taught geography. He coached junior high football for many years. He was a life member of Spring City Liberty Fire Company and AARP. He was a founding member and continued member of the Spring Ford Historical Society. Through his involvement, he became an admired icon in the Spring City and Spring Ford communities by family, colleagues, students and friends. He always enjoyed seeing and talking to former colleagues and students. He served in the United States Army from 1957 -1959 serving a tour of duty in Korea. He believed in America and defended freedom around the world. He always had a love for the railroad and his model railroad hobby started at age six. His first priority was always family and the model railroading became a family hobby. He was proud to pass down the railroad hobby to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Each new child born into the family received a train for their first Christmas. He became known as Pop Pop Choo Choo. Surviving are two daughters, Sharon, wife of Russell Cossaboon, Parkerford; Donna, wife of Grant Rapp, North Coventry; Two sisters, Laurel, wife of Robert Leister, Boyertown; Shirley, wife of Edward Brimmer, Pottstown; Cousins, nieces and nephews. Two siblings pre-deceased him, a sister, Geraldine Collopy and a brother Clarence Collopy. Grandchildren: Russell Cossaboon (Rusty), wife, Rebecca, Statesville, North Carolina; Derek Cossaboon, Parkerford; Brande Rapp, wife of Sean Higgins, Pottstown; Kelsey Rapp, fiancée of Matt Robb, Bechtelsville; Heather Cossaboon, wife of Richard Whitcombe, East Fallowfield. Great Grandchildren: Dylan, Emma, Harley Rose, William, Jason. Services will be held at Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home 135 Bridge Street, Spring City, Friday, September 13. Visitation will be from 9-11 AM with services at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at East Vincent United Church of Christ Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Spring Ford Historical Society, Manatawny Manor Activity Center and Chester County Veterans Administration. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 10, 2019