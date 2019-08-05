Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Burns
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Burns

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Burns Obituary
Gerald (Jerry) Burns, 69, after a lengthy illness passed away peacefully on June 6th with Donna his bride of 45 years and family by his side. Born on April 8, 1950 in Pottstown to Clarence (Cy) and Gladys (Diener) Burns. Jerry’s birth mother passed when he was 6 years old and at 10 years old his father married Edith Kirk and raised him to adulthood. Jerry graduated from Pottstown High School class of ‘69 playing football. He and Donna opened the High Hopes smoke and gift shops in Pottstown, Coventry Mall and Morgantown. Sponsoring softball and championship volleyball teams, they resettled in the Cape May, NJ area where Jerry worked in the food industry. Jerry is survived by his bride Donna (Weniger), son Chad Weniger (Lesley), grandchildren Katlin, Bryson, Ashlyn, and great grandchildren Caroline, Jamison, brother James Burns (Joye), half sister Carol Heacock, stepsisters Edith Hojecki (Lewis), Carol Ruyak (Joseph), Nellie Somogyi (Paul), Brigetta Vanhorn (Randall), step brother Tom Nolan. He was preceded in death by his parents, half brother Charles Steely, half sisters Phyliss Steinmetz, Janet Mandoles, nephews Randy VanHorn, and Preston Burns. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life memorial on Aug. 11, 2019 at the Knights of Columbus, 675 Constitution Ave. Stowe, PA 19464 from 1 to 5 PM (light lunch, beer and cash bar).
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.