Gerald (Jerry) Burns, 69, after a lengthy illness passed away peacefully on June 6th with Donna his bride of 45 years and family by his side. Born on April 8, 1950 in Pottstown to Clarence (Cy) and Gladys (Diener) Burns. Jerry’s birth mother passed when he was 6 years old and at 10 years old his father married Edith Kirk and raised him to adulthood. Jerry graduated from Pottstown High School class of ‘69 playing football. He and Donna opened the High Hopes smoke and gift shops in Pottstown, Coventry Mall and Morgantown. Sponsoring softball and championship volleyball teams, they resettled in the Cape May, NJ area where Jerry worked in the food industry. Jerry is survived by his bride Donna (Weniger), son Chad Weniger (Lesley), grandchildren Katlin, Bryson, Ashlyn, and great grandchildren Caroline, Jamison, brother James Burns (Joye), half sister Carol Heacock, stepsisters Edith Hojecki (Lewis), Carol Ruyak (Joseph), Nellie Somogyi (Paul), Brigetta Vanhorn (Randall), step brother Tom Nolan. He was preceded in death by his parents, half brother Charles Steely, half sisters Phyliss Steinmetz, Janet Mandoles, nephews Randy VanHorn, and Preston Burns. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life memorial on Aug. 11, 2019 at the Knights of Columbus, 675 Constitution Ave. Stowe, PA 19464 from 1 to 5 PM (light lunch, beer and cash bar).
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 6, 2019