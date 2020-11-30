Gerald H. Harley, 76, husband of Deborah A. (Moorehead) Harley, Upper Providence Twp., died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Pottstown Hospital. Jerry was born on December 16, 1943, in Schenectady, NY, to the late Herbert W. and Beatrice (Chase) Harley. Before retiring, Jerry was a computer analyst for 32 years with General Electric, first in Schenectady, then in King of Prussia as GE, Martin Marietta and Lockheed Martin. He also served for 23 years with the 109th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard. Jerry loved muscle cars, amateur radio (known as WA2TTI, OX3GH and P40GH), and travel. In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his daughters, Nancy, wife of David Norwood, W. Bradford Twp. and Lucy, wife of Kevin Braun, E. Bradford Twp.; and his grandchildren, Kimberly Norwood, Charles Norwood, Hannah Braun, Matthew Braun, Caleb Braun, and Andrew Braun. Due to pandemic constraints, a private memorial service will be held at Augustus Lutheran Church, Trappe. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Radio Relay League, http://www.arrl.org/memorial-gifts
, callsign WA2TTI. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.