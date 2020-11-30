1/1
Gerald H. Harley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald H. Harley, 76, husband of Deborah A. (Moorehead) Harley, Upper Providence Twp., died Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Pottstown Hospital. Jerry was born on December 16, 1943, in Schenectady, NY, to the late Herbert W. and Beatrice (Chase) Harley. Before retiring, Jerry was a computer analyst for 32 years with General Electric, first in Schenectady, then in King of Prussia as GE, Martin Marietta and Lockheed Martin. He also served for 23 years with the 109th Airlift Wing of the New York Air National Guard. Jerry loved muscle cars, amateur radio (known as WA2TTI, OX3GH and P40GH), and travel. In addition to his wife, Jerry is survived by his daughters, Nancy, wife of David Norwood, W. Bradford Twp. and Lucy, wife of Kevin Braun, E. Bradford Twp.; and his grandchildren, Kimberly Norwood, Charles Norwood, Hannah Braun, Matthew Braun, Caleb Braun, and Andrew Braun. Due to pandemic constraints, a private memorial service will be held at Augustus Lutheran Church, Trappe. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Radio Relay League, http://www.arrl.org/memorial-gifts, callsign WA2TTI. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved