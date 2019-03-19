|
|
Gerald M. Kulp, 86, of Gilbertsville, New Hanover Twp., husband of Gladys K. (Walt) Kulp, passed away on Sunday, March 17 at Chestnut Knoll Nursing Home. Born in Pennsburg, he was the son of the late Paul and Helen (Bauer) Kulp. Gerald was a US Army veteran. He was a commercial pilot working for Penn Airways and Drug Plastics for 45 years. He was a member of East Greenville VFW Post 184, and the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Assoc. Gerald was the owner of Green Hill Mobile Home park for 25 years and was a flight instructor at Limerick Airport. Surviving with his wife of 67 years are sons Michael S. Kulp, husband of Amy, and Kevin R. Kulp; sisters Darlene Grubb, wife of Roy, and Priscilla Byndas; grandchildren Amanda, Devon, Michael A., and Anastasia Kulp; and great grandson Stephen Lacey. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers Leonard and Richard and sisters Gloria Bobyak and Jeanette Hetrick. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerald’s name to Montgomery County SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, PO Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222 View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019