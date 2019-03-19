The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Kulp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Kulp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald Kulp Obituary
Gerald M. Kulp, 86, of Gilbertsville, New Hanover Twp., husband of Gladys K. (Walt) Kulp, passed away on Sunday, March 17 at Chestnut Knoll Nursing Home. Born in Pennsburg, he was the son of the late Paul and Helen (Bauer) Kulp. Gerald was a US Army veteran. He was a commercial pilot working for Penn Airways and Drug Plastics for 45 years. He was a member of East Greenville VFW Post 184, and the Aircraft Owners & Pilots Assoc. Gerald was the owner of Green Hill Mobile Home park for 25 years and was a flight instructor at Limerick Airport. Surviving with his wife of 67 years are sons Michael S. Kulp, husband of Amy, and Kevin R. Kulp; sisters Darlene Grubb, wife of Roy, and Priscilla Byndas; grandchildren Amanda, Devon, Michael A., and Anastasia Kulp; and great grandson Stephen Lacey. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers Leonard and Richard and sisters Gloria Bobyak and Jeanette Hetrick. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerald’s name to Montgomery County SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, PO Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222 View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now