On Saturday, September 28, 2019, Gerald L. Kuser passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 83 years old. Jerry was born on May 6, 1936 in Reading, PA to Lester and Emily Kuser. He was predeceased by one sister, Delores Eschbach. He served in the Army for a number of years. On April 21, 1962 he married his forever love, Nancy Drumheller. They raised two daughters, Sharon married to Tim Shane and Cheryl, married to Dave Yesavage. He was the loving grandfather to six grandsons, Andrew, Collin, Trey, Brandon, Cole and Chase. Jerry had a passion for farming and the outdoors. He worked hard on his farm raising crops and a variety of farm animals. He also owned and operated Kuser’s Feed and Supply in Amityville, PA from 1968 to 1980 until he semi-retired. He then worked part-time at Erb & Henry, Inc. as a dairy supply salesman, and concentrated on his true love of farming. Family and friends will be received on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 9:30AM – 10:30AM with a celebration of life - memorial service at 10:30AM at Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Boyertown Salvation Army, 409 S. Reading Avenue, Boyertown, PA 19512 or the (stroke.org). Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 2, 2019