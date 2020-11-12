1/1
Gerald L. Witman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald L. Witman, 83, passed away on November 11, 2020, at his home in Pottstown, PA. He was the husband of the late Nancy (Watkins) Witman, who passed in 2015. Born in Pottstown, PA on January 8, 1937, Gerald was the son of the late Homer and Florence (Wamsher) Witman. Gerald worked for Firestone and then retired from Occidental Chemical Corporation. He enjoyed selling antiques and collectibles from his stand at Zern’s Market and The Swamp Door. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Lori (Witman) Reinhart, wife of John; his granddaughter, Daisy Reinhart; his nephew, David Pfeffer; his grandniece, Heather (Pfeffer) Elston; and his grandnephew, Joshua Pfeffer. In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Virginia Pfeffer; and his brother, James Witman. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave., Pottstown, PA 19464. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved