Gerald L. Witman, 83, passed away on November 11, 2020, at his home in Pottstown, PA. He was the husband of the late Nancy (Watkins) Witman, who passed in 2015. Born in Pottstown, PA on January 8, 1937, Gerald was the son of the late Homer and Florence (Wamsher) Witman. Gerald worked for Firestone and then retired from Occidental Chemical Corporation. He enjoyed selling antiques and collectibles from his stand at Zern’s Market and The Swamp Door. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter, Lori (Witman) Reinhart, wife of John; his granddaughter, Daisy Reinhart; his nephew, David Pfeffer; his grandniece, Heather (Pfeffer) Elston; and his grandnephew, Joshua Pfeffer. In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Virginia Pfeffer; and his brother, James Witman. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave., Pottstown, PA 19464. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
