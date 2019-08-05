|
|
Gerald G. Richards, 97, of Lower Pottsgrove, widower of Elaine (Brown) Richards, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Fagleysville, PA, he was the son of the late Wayne L. Richards and the late Jennie M. (Grubb) Richards.
Gerald was a proud graduate of Williamson College of the Trades in Media, PA. He later owned and operated Prestige Builders for seventeen years before becoming director of the Building Industries Exchange (BIE) in Pottstown for twenty-seven years. He retired in 1991 and enjoyed years of golf and travel.
He served in the Navy during World War II and was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Pottstown.
Gerald was a member of many organizations during his lifetime, including Stitcher Lodge #254 (Pottstown), Pottsgrove Community Band where he played the clarinet, Pottstown Elks Lodge, Pottstown Lions Club, and Pottstown AMBUCS. He was a former board member of the Pottstown VNA and served as the commissioner of Lower Pottsgrove Township for thirty-five years. Gerald Richards Park in Lower Pottsgrove was named after him in honor of his years of service to the township.
He is survived by three sons, David G. Richards and his wife Charlene, Linfield, Robert G. Richards and his wife Leslie, Sarasota, FL, William W. Richards and his wife Angel, Falls Church, VA; a daughter Wendy E. Cocci, Pottstown; eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister, Arlene R. Castor.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1101 E. High St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Barry Moyer. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park. There will be a viewing from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at the church.
Contributions may be made in his memory to Williamson College of the Trades, 106 S. New Middletown Rd., Media, PA 19063.
Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 6, 2019