Gerald “Jerry” Thomas Mack of Birdsboro, PA, formerly of Northfield, New Jersey, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at home. Jerry was born on August 4, 1954 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was the proud owner of Carger Lining of Birdsboro, PA. Jerry graduated from Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey in 1972, excelling in both Varsity football and basketball. He loved playing golf, doing jigsaw puzzles and crosswords, and going to storage unit auctions. He was predeceased by his father, Laurence E. Mack. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Dorothy Mack of Linwood, N.J., his children Brian Mack, Kelsey Holland (Greg) and Kevin Mack. He is also survived by his brother Larry Mack, sisters Robbie Schlundt and Lauren Raffo and his cherished grandchildren Paisley, Parker and Beckett Holland. Funeral arrangements are private and handled by Dengler Funeral Home of Birdsboro, PA. Online condolences can be left at Dengler Funeral Home Facebook page.



