Services
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-8220
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Houck and Gofus Funeral Home
955 North Charlotte Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
Gerald Toomey Obituary
Gerald T. Toomey, 81, of Pennsburg, formerly of Boyertown, passed away on March 31, 2019, at Pennsburg Manor. He was the husband of the late Lillie Ann (Trout) Toomey. Born in Millsboro, DE, on January 31, 1938, Gerald was the son of the late Randolph and Elva (Wooten) Toomey. Gerald joined the Army in 1956 at the age of eighteen. After his time in the military, he worked for Boyertown Body Works for about thirty years and was a member of the Central Pennsylvania Teamsters. He enjoyed watching the Phillies and Eagles, going to the Reading Fairgrounds to watch racing, and fishing at Rehoboth Bay. He is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Kulp, wife of Norman, Perkiomenville, PA; Brenda Clive, Boyertown, PA; and Sharon Phillips, wife of Charles, Royersford, PA; eight grandchildren, Lovonia, Jaclyn, Stephany, Stacy, Paul, Emily, Meghan, and Prudence; and three great-grandchildren, Trent, Annette, and Thomas. In addition to his wife and parents, he is predeceased by one brother, William Toomey. The family would like to thank the loving and wonderful staff at Pennsburg Manor for the care that Gerald received during his time there. A viewing will take place on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A Life Celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place after the service at Limerick Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gerald’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation at http://www.parkinson.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 3, 2019
