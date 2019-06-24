The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
(610) 367-2345
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Bartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Bartman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine Bartman Obituary
Geraldine R. (Ulrich) Bartman, widow of Paul "Squirrely" Bartman, passed away on Friday, June 21th 2019 at Berkshire Center. Geraldine was 91 years old. She was formerly of Boyertown. Geraldine was born in Douglassville, to the late Raymond and Rose (Keen) Ulrich; she is survived by 3 children. Robert P. and fiancée Mary Kimmel of Orwigsburg. 2 daughters, Rose M., widow of Larry V. Goodhart of Boyertown, and Vicki L. Fronheiser of New Berlinville. A sister, Debbie Raysor of Denver, PA. There are also 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was a member of the Keystone Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, and also worked at Boyertown Packaging for many years. Viewing will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, June 26th 2019, followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Services will be held at Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home Inc. 111 North Reading Ave, Boyertown. Interment will be in St. Paul's Cemetery Amityville. Contributions can be made in her memory to the at www.cancer.org Online condolences can be made at WWW. LWOTTFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Mercury on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now