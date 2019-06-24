|
Geraldine R. (Ulrich) Bartman, widow of Paul "Squirrely" Bartman, passed away on Friday, June 21th 2019 at Berkshire Center. Geraldine was 91 years old. She was formerly of Boyertown. Geraldine was born in Douglassville, to the late Raymond and Rose (Keen) Ulrich; she is survived by 3 children. Robert P. and fiancée Mary Kimmel of Orwigsburg. 2 daughters, Rose M., widow of Larry V. Goodhart of Boyertown, and Vicki L. Fronheiser of New Berlinville. A sister, Debbie Raysor of Denver, PA. There are also 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was a member of the Keystone Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, and also worked at Boyertown Packaging for many years. Viewing will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, June 26th 2019, followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Services will be held at Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home Inc. 111 North Reading Ave, Boyertown. Interment will be in St. Paul's Cemetery Amityville. Contributions can be made in her memory to the at www.cancer.org Online condolences can be made at WWW. LWOTTFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Mercury on June 23, 2019