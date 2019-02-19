|
|
Geraldine Valera (Clark) Keenan, 73, of Wysox, Pennsylvania, lost her courageous fight against cancer on Thursday, February 14, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Fitzhugh and Geraldine (Judy) Clark and was born in Washington, D C. on January 25, 1946. Mrs. Keenan graduated from Boyertown Area High School and Ursinus College in the 1960’s. A long-time federal employee with expertise in human relations, she had job responsibilities in the Washington, D.C. area, Warminster, Annville, and Philadelphia; later, in retirement she traveled extensively for The Graduate School doing training for the US Navy, the US Army and other military branches. Mrs. Keenan is survived by daughters: Julie Deweese of Evans, Washington, and Sarah Mlynarczyk of East Chatham, New York, and son: Rowan Clark Keenan of Collegeville, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are a sister, Margaret Gerhart of Wysox, Pennsylvania, and a brother, Charles Clark of Boise, Idaho. She has nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A life-long Episcopalian, Mrs. Keenan was active for the past few years at Trinity Church, Athens, Pennsylvania. She was a dedicated Duplicate Bridge player, a casual antiques dealer and collector and one who loved to travel. She previously lived in Collegeville and Rahns, Pennsylvania, Orofino, Idaho, and Easton, New Hampshire before helping to create the family compound in Bradford County, Pennsylvania in 2016. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 am in St. James Perkiomen Church, Evansburg, Pennsylvania. Family and friends will be received by the family beginning at 10:00 am. A reception will follow. Her ashes will be interred in St. James Perkiomen Cemetery. Many volunteer hours were given by the deceased as she supported youth, the sick and infirm, the elderly, and nature (particularly fish). In lieu of flowers, remembrances in memory of Geraldine C. Keenan may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church’s sister diocese in the South Sudan: Aid for Kajo-Keji, Attention: Charles Barebo, Diocese of Bethlehem, 333 Wyandotte Street, Bethlehem, PA, 18015. Donations should be identified as being in memory of Geraldine C. Keenan. If you wish to have funds used for education, or especially for girls ready for high school, indicate that on your check’s memo line.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 20, 2019