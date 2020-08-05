1/
Geraldine "Geri" Navarro
Geraldine “Geri” Navarro, 70, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Pottstown Hospital. She was the wife of Steven Navarro, with whom she shared over 49 years of loving marriage. Born in Columbia, SC, Geri was the daughter of the late Robert A. and Gertrude (Fiebig) Long. She earned her BS in Education from West Chester University, and was a school teacher, working most recently for the Bucks County Intermediate Unit as a transportation aid for handicapped children. She participated in craft shows alongside her mother for over 40 years and loved to cheer her kids and grandkids on at their many sporting events. She will always be remembered for making amazing meatballs and for being able to find great deals wherever she shopped. Survivors: In addition to her husband Steven, Geri will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Amy Navarro; son, Steven Navarro and his wife Jillian; sister, Marlene Feusner and her husband Bruce; grandchildren, Christopher, Landrey, Addison and Steven; great grandson, Jack. Services: Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Published in The Mercury from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
