Gladys Dry


1927 - 2019
Gladys Dry Obituary
Gladys Dry, 92, formerly of Stowe, passed away August 1, 2019, at Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown.
Born in England May 19, 1927, she was the daughter of the late George & Dorothy (Lee) Hough and the husband of the late Clyde Dry. She was predeceased in death by four brothers and two sisters.
Gladys worked in the cafeteria of West Pottsgrove Elementary School and was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church.
Gladys is survived by two daughters, Dorothy, wife of T. Peter Istenes, Gilbertsville, and Christine, wife of Timothy Showalter, Ephrata; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy White, England and Kathleen Wrench, Australia.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 5, 2019
