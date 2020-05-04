Gladys J. (Turner) Emrey, born September 23, 1924 in Phoenixville, PA. She was a resident of Parkhouse Providence Point at the time of her death on May 1, 2020. She was 95 years old. She was the daughter of Frank and Florence Turner, and was a long time resident of Spring City. She was a lifelong member of the choir at Zion Lutheran Church; and also was a member of the Schuylkill Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked for many years as a cashier for Mont Clare Market. Gladys and her husband had lived in Spring City most of their lives. Her husband Edward Emrey predeceased her in 2006. She is survived by a brother, Donald Turner of Florida and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one brother, Robert Turner and three sisters, Jeannette Miller, Mildred Erbe, and Eleanor Ott. There will a be graveside service at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Route 724, Spring City, on Thursday May 7, 2020. Funeral service will be announced at a later date. The Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home is handling arrangements, online condolences may be at www.sgsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury from May 4 to May 5, 2020.