Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
3206 Big Road
Obelisk, PA
Funeral service
Following Services
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
3206 Big Road
Obelisk, PA
Gladys Mae Rhoads Obituary
Gladys Mae Rhoads, 88, formerly of Boyertown, passed November 15, 2019 at 4:28 PM in Manor Care, Pottstown, surrounded by her loving family. She was a resident at Manor Care since April 24, 2014. She was the wife of the late John R. Rhoads, Jr., who passed away June 26, 2018. They celebrated 67 years of marriage prior to his passing. Born in Gilbertsville, she was a daughter of the late D. Chester and Jennie Rebecca (Bolton) Weidner. Gladys was a homemaker. A member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Obelisk, she was an avid bingo player and loved to embroider. She enjoyed country & western music, house plants, “dolls”- barbie & carousels. She is survived by her 5 loving daughters – Nancy L. wife of Joe Hamel, Carolina Shores, NC, Gladys M. wife of David Collet, Brooklyn, NY, Penny L. Delp companion of Nino Biscanti, Boyertown, Carol Ann Leyman, Fort McCoy, FL, Cindy Joy wife of Dannie Thomas, Jr., Boyertown, 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son John R. “Jack” Rhoads, Jr., Dec. 14, 2000. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10-11 AM immediately followed by Gladys’ funeral service at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 3206 Big Road, Obelisk. Pastor Paul E. Chapman will officiate. Interment in Keelor’s Union Cemetery, Obelisk. Viewing on Friday from 10-11 AM at the church. Flowers are welcome or contributions in Gladys’ memory may be made to the , 3893 Alder Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA., 18017. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Rhoads family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 18, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -