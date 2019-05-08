The Mercury Obituaries
Gladys Miller Obituary
Gladys I. (Harpel) Miller, 85, of Lower Pottsgrove, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown, PA. She was the wife of the late Herbert E. Miller. Born in Pottstown, PA, on January 5, 1934, Gladys was the daughter of the late William and Edna (Schwartz) Harpel. Gladys worked and retired as a seamstress at Yocom Knitting Mill. She enjoyed woodworking with her husband and was a member of First Baptist Church in Pottstown and the Red Hat Society. She is survived by two daughters, Sue Mauger, wife of Steve, Boyertown, PA; and Deborah Ellwanger, wife of Jack, Pottstown, PA; six grandchildren, Stacy Weiser (Steve); Krista Meitzler (Matt); Jan Lewis (Barry); Shannon Hipple (Terry); John Ellwanger (Erin); and Evan Ellwanger (Sam); and one sister, Lilah Eaton, MS. She is predeceased by one sister, Cleta Werkheiser. A viewing will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on May 9, 2019
