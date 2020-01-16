|
Gladys A. (Wade) Slonaker, 95, of Frederick, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Pottstown Hospital-Tower Health. She was the loving wife of the late Earl F. Slonaker. Born on January 7, 1925 in Limerick, PA, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Lizzie (Badman) Wade. A homemaker, she enjoyed raising and spending time with her family along with gardening and polka dancing with her husband, Earl. She will be missed by her daughter, Patricia A. Slonaker of Knoxville, TN; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by three siblings. A Private Service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville, PA 18041. Condolences may be shared www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to her church, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 3206 Big Rd, Zieglerville, PA 19492.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 17, 2020