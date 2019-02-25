|
|
Glen O. Albertson, age 96, husband of the late Lillian Mae Albertson, of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Sunrise of Paoli Assisted Living Center. Born on April 7, 1922 in Berwick, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Orval and Minnie (Bidding) Albertson.
Glen is survived by two Step Daughters, Edna Ebert, and Doris Law. In addition to his wife and parents Glen was preceded in death by his siblings; Jean, Charles, and Donald Albertson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside services for Glen on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at 12:00PM at the Great Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 2025 Swedesford Rd. Malvern PA. 19355. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell Ennis Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 24, 2019