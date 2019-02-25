The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home
610 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3572
Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Albertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Albertson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glen Albertson Obituary
Glen O. Albertson, age 96, husband of the late Lillian Mae Albertson, of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Sunrise of Paoli Assisted Living Center. Born on April 7, 1922 in Berwick, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Orval and Minnie (Bidding) Albertson.
Glen is survived by two Step Daughters, Edna Ebert, and Doris Law. In addition to his wife and parents Glen was preceded in death by his siblings; Jean, Charles, and Donald Albertson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside services for Glen on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at 12:00PM at the Great Valley Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 2025 Swedesford Rd. Malvern PA. 19355. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell Ennis Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home
Download Now