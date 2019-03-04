|
Glen Earl William’s Sr. born November 8th, 1941, son of Ernest Daniel and Theo Alta Williams completed his earthly journey and entered into heavenly rest on February 23rd, 2019. His legacy of dedication to family, hard work and the joy and healing of laughter is carried on through the lives of his children son Glen Williams Jr. 51 husband of Susan, 52 of Pottstown, twin daughters Michele (Williams) Slabaugh 50 wife of Stanley 47, of Exeter, Renee (Williams) Bumbarger 50 wife of Joe 51, of Boyertown, daughter Celeste (Williams) Crider 48 wife of Randall 46 of Dickson, TN and son Gary Williams 47 husband of Denise, 48 of Reading. The heritage of love continues on even more through his 15 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by wives Evelyn (Stigura) Williams and Linda (March) Williams and leaves behind his significant other Rose DiGuardi of Gilbertsville. He enjoyed being a family man first and foremost and dedicated his life to the welfare of his children working two to three jobs simultaneously to provide through tough times. He found joy in his hard work and enjoyed the fruits of his labor through the simple and enjoyable pleasures of life in food, family and laughs. An avid sports fan and passionate Philadelphia Eagles fan gave a glimpse of his love of teamwork, togetherness and fun. A special memory for the family will be seeing his joy of the Eagles superbowl win. Well loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing and experiencing his larger than life heart and soul, he will be fondly remembered as the most dedicated and passionate father and good hearted man to have had the pleasure of fully knowing. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 14, 2019