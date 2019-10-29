|
Glenn E. Kapp, 68, of Stroudsburg, formerly of Atlanta, died Friday October 18, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Manor Nursing Home in Stroudsburg, PA after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Born in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Glenn W. Kapp and Evelyn Kahle Kapp. He graduated from Henderson High School as well as Washington Bible College with his BA. Glenn worked as a professional driver for most of his life for different transportation companies. Glenn became a Believer at a young age and devoted his life to the Lord. Surviving are two brothers, Douglas K. Kapp and his wife Flora, Pottstown; and Gregory J. Kapp and his wife Amy, Stroudsburg; as well as several nephews. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Newton Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit Pa. 18411.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 30, 2019