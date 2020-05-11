Glenna (Parke) Stricker, 101, of Shillington, formerly of Pottstown, passed away peacefully at Green Hills Manor on May 9, 2020, just 7 days shy of her 102 nd birthday. She was the wife of the late George W. “Red” Stricker, who passed away in 1991. Born in Hoppenville, on May 16, 1918, Glenna was the daughter of the late George A. Parke and Mary T. (Frye) Parke. For many years, Glenna was a member of Tri-County Bible Church in Gilbertsville, and the Pottstown Women’s Club. Glenna enjoyed spending time with her great-granddaughter, Emily, and her great-great-granddaughter, Haven, who brought so much love and joy into her life. She is survived by her great-granddaughter, Emily Allebach, wife of Tim; her great-grandson, Tyler Zartman; her great-great-granddaughter, Haven Allebach; her sister, Edith Leibert; and her close friend, Roger Brobst. Glenna is predeceased by her daughter, Susan Sanders; her granddaughter, Melissa Zartman; her brothers, Harry Parke and Paul Parke; and her sisters, Ella Jane Parke and Ruth Drinkwater. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury from May 11 to May 12, 2020.