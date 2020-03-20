The Mercury Obituaries
Gloria A. (Achey) Painter

Gloria A. (Achey) Painter, 84, of Pottstown, wife of G. Gross Painter, passed away on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at her residence. Born in Bethlehem, PA, she was a daughter of the late Herbert Achey and the late Violet (Christian) Achey. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Pottstown. Surviving beside her husband are two sisters, Dorothy Silsbee, Grace Achey; and a brother, Herbert Achey. Services will be private. Burial will be private. There will be no viewing. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 21, 2020
