Gloria A. (Achey) Painter, 84, of Pottstown, wife of G. Gross Painter, passed away on Wednesday March 18, 2020 at her residence. Born in Bethlehem, PA, she was a daughter of the late Herbert Achey and the late Violet (Christian) Achey. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Pottstown. Surviving beside her husband are two sisters, Dorothy Silsbee, Grace Achey; and a brother, Herbert Achey. Services will be private. Burial will be private. There will be no viewing. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 21, 2020