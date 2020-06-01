Gloria A. “Blondie” (Rothenberger) Steltz, 85, of Reading, passed away peacefully in her home the morning of Monday, June 1, 2020. She was the loving widow of Richard H. Steltz, who passed in 2009. Born in Gilbertsville, Gloria was a daughter of the late George and Loretta (Leh) Rothenberger. She graduated from Boyertown High School ’52. In 1953, she and Richard married. Gloria enjoyed working alongside her husband as a secretary for Kitchen Craft Cookware. She was a member of Community Evangelical Church, Sinking Spring. Though she had many joys and passions, her greatest love was for her family. Gloria is survived by her children: Dr. Michael D. Steltz of Mohrsville; Jeffrey H. Steltz (Vicky) of Womelsdorf; Mark R. Steltz (Trish) of Wyomissing; and Betsy A. Gaynor (Rich) of Reading; her ten grandchildren: Sarah, Jessica, Taylor, Nathan, Rachel, Megan, Michael, Kyle, Jason, and Alexa; her five great grandchildren; her sister Janet Brower of Frederick; her brother David Rothenberger (Andrea) of Florida; and her long-time family friend, Elizabeth “Betsy” Riley (Daniel Smith) of Florida. In addition to her husband, Gloria was predeceased by her brother, George. Gloria’s family asks that contributions in her memory be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Services for Gloria will be held privately at the convenience of her family. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 1 to Jun. 7, 2020.