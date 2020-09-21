Gloria Christine Goodrich also known as Christine Gloria Goodrich formerly of Royersford, PA age 92, who has resided at Frederick Living since 2014, went to be with the LORD September 16, 2020. The daughter of Frank and Christine (Fitzpatrick) Carroll and loving wife of the late Howard R. Goodrich (married 65 years). She and Howard traveled widely in the United States, Europe, the Caribbean and Canada. They enjoyed many winters in St. Petersburg, Florida. Education included West Philadelphia High School and Pierce Business College. She worked at Strawbridge & Clothier and later, Morse Baker insurance agency. Activities: Volunteer nurse’s aid at Presbyterian Hospital, both choir and choruses during her school years and later was involved in Ladies Clubs in several communities. She was a Member of the Royersford Women’s Club and served in the past on committees related to Garden, Bizarre Luncheon, Antiques, Newsletter, Recording and Correspondence Secretary over a span of many years. She enjoyed being a member of the Spring-Ford area Historical Society. Faith: A Christian, she Belonged to the Sacred Heart Parish in Royersford and during her final years at Frederick Living, she was ministered to by Saint Mary’s Parish, Schwenksville, PA. Gloria is survived by her son James Howard Goodrich and his wife Lynn Elizabeth (Huseman) Goodrich, grandson Stephen James Goodrich and his wife Julie Marie Goodrich, granddaughter Christine Schmidt and her husband Adam Schmidt; great grandsons Andrew Stephen Goodrich, Ethan Schmidt and Aiden Schmidt; great-granddaughters Grace Elizabeth Goodrich and Ava Schmidt; 3 nieces, Lauren Drago, Diane McSweeney and Marianne McSweeney; 2 nephews John McSweeney III and Robert McSweeney; 6 cousins, Laura Carnes, Amy Franks, Kevin Fitzpatrick, Mary Beth Ross, Sarah Caruso and Sean Fitzpatrick. The viewing and services for immediate family will be held for Gloria on Saturday September 26, 2020 from 10:30AM-11:00AM and Services following at 11:00AM at the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Washington Street at Sixth Avenue, Royersford, PA 19468. A livestream service will be available for the services on Saturday September 26, 2020 beginning at 10:30AM. Interment will take place at the West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala-Cynwood, PA. (Recorded graveside services will be posted at a later time). For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be appreciated to Saint Mary’s Parish, 40 Spring Mount Road, Schwenksville, PA 1947, or to Praise Valley BIBLICAL Creation Ministries, LLC, 466 Bucks Creek Road, Gillett, Pa 16925. To leave condolences please visit www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com
. Arrangements are in care of the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford PA.