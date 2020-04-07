The Mercury Obituaries
Gloria Clapper


1927 - 2020
Gloria J. (Vasey) Taft Clapper, 92, passed peacefully at the home of her granddaughter Abby, in her loving arms on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Wallace E. Taft, who died September 2, 1992, and the late Vernon H. Clapper, who died September 25, 2011. Gloria was born July 24, 1927, in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Harry B. and Emma (Richards) Vasey. Gloria was a former member of the Green Tree Church of the Brethren, Gettysburg Church of The Brethren, and attended the Faith Community of The Brethren Home Community. Gloria was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a homemaker most of her life and an excellent cook. Her and her first husband (Wally) were avid members of the Gettysburg Walking Club and her and her second husband (Vernon) were passionate volunteers at the Cross Keys Brethren Home Community. She loved nothing more than spending time with her friends, family, and reading her Bible. Gloria is survived by two daughters, Sandra L. Mack of Limerick and Deborah M. Woodson and her husband David of Biglerville, five grandchildren, Rodney Boettger, Natalie Boettger, April Dachsteiner, Amanda Taylor, and Abigail Avery and her husband Bryan, nine great grandchildren, Courtney, Hannah, Ian, Zachary, Tyler, Savanna, Wyatt, Tyson, and Joey, a great-great-granddaughter, Vyvyann and two great-great-grandsons, Wolfgang and Victor. She was predeceased by two sons-in-law, Harold Dachsteiner and Joseph Mack, four brothers, Harry Vasey, Byard Vasey, John Vasey and Joseph Jacobs, and a sister, Ella Davis. After cremation, funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Adams County SPCA at 11 Goldenville Rd Gettysburg, PA 17325. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 8, 2020
