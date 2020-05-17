Gloria Roth Slonaker, 94, of Lewisburg, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 11, 1926 to William and Mary (Binczak) Roth, in Pottstown. On September 5, 1948 she married Robert E. Slonaker, Jr., who preceded her in death in April 2008. Together they celebrated 59 years of married life. Gloria was a graduate of Pottstown High School and received a Bachelor of Arts, Phi Beta Kappa from Bucknell University in 1956. Gloria is survived by two sons, Mark A. Slonaker and his wife, Kathy, of Hollidaysburg and Paul E. Slonaker and his wife, Sharon Prizant, of Arlington, MA She is also survived by her grandson Andrew, his wife Katlynn, and their children, Dean and Jane, of Capon Bridge, WV; her grandson Adam of Hollidaysburg; and her grandson Aaron of Arlington MA. She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Lou Smith and Barbara Eliades, and predeceased by her sister Della Erb, all of Pottstown. Gloria was a perpetually positive person; her optimism was only matched by her love of life. Gloria’s faith was a very important part of her life and she was an involved member of Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lewisburg. She was an accomplished artist; her oil and watercolor paintings filled their home. She and her husband were founding board members of the Packwood House Museum in Lewisburg. She was a longtime member of the Bucknell University faculty woman’s book club. But above all else, her family was important to Gloria. She was always interested in the various doings of not only her sons, grandsons, and great-grandchildren, but also her nieces and nephews and their children. She prided herself on remembering birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2 in the Lewisburg Cemetery with the Rev. William S. Henderson officiating. A memorial service will be held when health conditions permit. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Robert E. Slonaker Jr. Memorial Fund at Bucknell University, which was established in 2009 by Gloria in memory of her husband. A more complete obituary may be found and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury from May 17 to May 18, 2020.