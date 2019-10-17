|
Grace E. (Batdorf) Bush, 97, of Douglassville, wife of the late Donald Bush of 56 years, passed away Tuesday October 15, 2019 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Charles S. and Hilda T. (Rath) Batdorf. Grace was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary at the Ringing Hill Fire Co. and a school bus driver in the Pottsgrove School District. She loved sports, reading, and spending time with family and friends. Surviving is one son Donald L. Bush husband of Cynthia; two granddaughters Jami Rainey wife of Corey, and Rachel Turner wife of Bryon; one sister Deanna Mourar; one step-daughter Donna Collins; and six great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464, with Rev. Sherry Lantz officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Parker Ford. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:30-10:15 AM at the funeral home.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 18, 2019