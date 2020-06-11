Grace E. (Lingenfelter) Yingling ,88, of Upper Pottsgrove Twp., PA, passed away on June 11, 2020, at Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Paul W. Yingling, with whom she shared 69 years of marriage. Born in Claysburg, PA, on February 22, 1932, Grace was the daughter of the late Sewell and Minnie (Lewis) Lingenfelter. She was one of twelve children. She is survived by her daughters, Joyce A. Evans, Upper Pottsgrove Twp., and Nancy J. Hessler, wife of Carl, Boyertown, PA; her grandchildren, Lisa, Jennifer, Michael, Stephanie, George and Gary; and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her son-in-law, George E. Evans. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.