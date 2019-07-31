The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
329 North Lewis Road
Royersford, PA 19468
610-948-1950
Resources
More Obituaries for Gracie Hunsicker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gracie Mae Hunsicker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gracie Mae Hunsicker Obituary
Gracie Mae (Edwards) Hunsicker, 77, formerly of Pottstown PA, wife of the late Joseph Hunsicker Jr., passed away Monday July 29, 2019 at her residence in Elkton, MD. Born in Northampton County, NC she was the daughter of the late Fannie Edwards. Gracie enjoyed going to the beach, playing bingo, and going to see Elvis impersonators. Surviving are three children Donna Beard, Jeffrey Hunsicker husband of Rhonda, and Ray Clary husband of Ivani; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and three sisters Josie Abbott wife of the late Doug, Fran Moseley wife of the late Hugh, and Joanne Hawley wife of the late Marvin. Along with her husband and mother, Gracie was predeceased by her brothers Bill Edwards husband of Edith and Jim Edwards. A memorial service will be held Friday August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., 329 N. Lewis Rd., Royersford. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Friday from 10:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gracie’s memory to the , https://www2.heart.org/ site/SPageServer? pagename=donatenow_ legacy&s_src= pmxsem19_l egacy&gclid=EA IaIQobChMI-Pi68 Lvf4wIVARgMCh1KPAH REAAYASABEgIFo_D_BwE View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gracie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now