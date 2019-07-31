|
Gracie Mae (Edwards) Hunsicker, 77, formerly of Pottstown PA, wife of the late Joseph Hunsicker Jr., passed away Monday July 29, 2019 at her residence in Elkton, MD. Born in Northampton County, NC she was the daughter of the late Fannie Edwards. Gracie enjoyed going to the beach, playing bingo, and going to see Elvis impersonators. Surviving are three children Donna Beard, Jeffrey Hunsicker husband of Rhonda, and Ray Clary husband of Ivani; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and three sisters Josie Abbott wife of the late Doug, Fran Moseley wife of the late Hugh, and Joanne Hawley wife of the late Marvin. Along with her husband and mother, Gracie was predeceased by her brothers Bill Edwards husband of Edith and Jim Edwards. A memorial service will be held Friday August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., 329 N. Lewis Rd., Royersford. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Friday from 10:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gracie's memory to the American Heart Association. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 1, 2019