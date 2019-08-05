|
|
Granville August Waldt, age 97 of Shippensburg, died Friday, August 2, 2019. Born in Birchrunville, PA, he was the son of the late Elwyn Lloyd and Sarah E. (Mourar) Waldt. In 1942, Granville was enlisted in the U.S. Army. Waldt was the Safety Officer and Driver Trainer for Plymouth & Brockton St. Rwy Co., in Plymouth, Massachusetts for many years prior to his retirement. He was an avid bowler, semi-pro football player, Little League coach and landscaper. He was such an accurate hoops shooter that no one who played 21 with him would win. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Waldt of Shippensburg, three sons, Bruce Waldt, Sr. of Port Charlotte, FL, Scott Waldt (Carla) of Earlville, PA and David Waldt (Helen) of Pottstown, PA, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Granville was preceded in death by his sister, May Brown and brother, Harry Waldt. Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Granville’s name to Heartland Hospice, 1200 Walnut Bottom Road, Suite 302, Carlisle, PA 17015. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 6, 2019