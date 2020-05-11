Gregory A. West
Gregory A. West, 60, formerly of Pottstown passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home in Carrboro, NC. Born in Pottstown, he was a son of the late William J. West, Jr., and Rose Mary (D’Angelo) West. He was also predeceased by his wife, Grace (Gabriel) West in 2010. Greg attended Pottstown High School and worked at Pottstown Hospital for several years before relocating to North Carolina where he worked at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Surviving are three siblings, Marion (West) Cristelli, William J. West III, and Jacqueline (West) Costello, and his nephew Zachary West-Ricketts. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Greg’s memory to the animal shelter of your choice.

Published in The Mercury from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Star Taylor
Coworker
May 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will miss you always. Mainstreet won't be the same without you!
Star Taylor
Coworker
May 11, 2020
My sweet dear friend West may you rest in peace along with Grace. Mainstreet will never be the same without you. Thanks for the laughs and warm welcoming at work. I'm going to miss you so much West.
Jennifer Monter
Coworker
