Gregory A. West, 60, formerly of Pottstown passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home in Carrboro, NC. Born in Pottstown, he was a son of the late William J. West, Jr., and Rose Mary (D’Angelo) West. He was also predeceased by his wife, Grace (Gabriel) West in 2010. Greg attended Pottstown High School and worked at Pottstown Hospital for several years before relocating to North Carolina where he worked at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Surviving are three siblings, Marion (West) Cristelli, William J. West III, and Jacqueline (West) Costello, and his nephew Zachary West-Ricketts. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Greg’s memory to the animal shelter of your choice.



