Gregory B. Vasko, 61, husband of Karen N. (Washklovitch) (Doyle) Vasko of Driftwood, PA, formerly of Phoenixville, PA died on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at home. Born on July 17, 1957 in Phoenixville, PA he was the son of the late John and Cecilia M. (Krause) Vasko. He loved to rescue animals and take care of them in their old age and sicknesses. Surviving in addition to his wife are 2 step-sons: Robert P. Doyle, Jr. and wife Linda; Sean M. Doyle and wife Kaitlin, 3 grandchildren, Mason, Aidan, and MacKenzie, Brother, Scott Vasko and wife Barbara, 2 nephews, Ethan and Derek Vasko, Aunt, Frances Kirchoff, Beloved dogs, Stashy, Barney, Kiki, Odie, Hanna, Jesse, and Dubby, Beloved cats, Camey, Auty, and Windy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Mont Clare, PA. A viewing will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Teacher’s Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16915.
Published in The Mercury on July 16, 2019