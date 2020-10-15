1/
Gregory W. Boone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory W. Boone, 74, of Pottstown, husband of Phyllis (Ewing) Boone, passed away on Tuesday at the Pottstown Hospital. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late Ronald Boone and the late Barbara (Betz) Boone. Greg was a purchasing manager for Swan Oil for eight years, worked at Advance Auto Parts, and was a purchasing agent for State Products in Norristown. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Greg was a member of Stichter Lodge #254, Pottstown where he was a past master. He also was a former member of the Pottstown Ambucs. Surviving beside his wife are two brothers, Jeffrey Boone, Boyertown, Phillip Boone, Douglassville; and a sister, Veronica wife of Ralph Reinert, Douglassville, two nieces, Brenda Meitzler, Boyertown, Rebecca Boone, Boyertown; and one nephew David Boone, Douglassville. He was predeceased by a sister, Diane Peterman. A memorial service will be held 11:15 A.M. on Monday October 26, 2020 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. A masonic service will be held 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org or American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved