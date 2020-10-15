Gregory W. Boone, 74, of Pottstown, husband of Phyllis (Ewing) Boone, passed away on Tuesday at the Pottstown Hospital. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late Ronald Boone and the late Barbara (Betz) Boone. Greg was a purchasing manager for Swan Oil for eight years, worked at Advance Auto Parts, and was a purchasing agent for State Products in Norristown. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Greg was a member of Stichter Lodge #254, Pottstown where he was a past master. He also was a former member of the Pottstown Ambucs. Surviving beside his wife are two brothers, Jeffrey Boone, Boyertown, Phillip Boone, Douglassville; and a sister, Veronica wife of Ralph Reinert, Douglassville, two nieces, Brenda Meitzler, Boyertown, Rebecca Boone, Boyertown; and one nephew David Boone, Douglassville. He was predeceased by a sister, Diane Peterman. A memorial service will be held 11:15 A.M. on Monday October 26, 2020 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. A masonic service will be held 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org
or American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
