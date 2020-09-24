Gregory William Stoos, of Fleetwood PA. Passed away at his residence on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born in Norristown PA. He is a son to the late Thomas E. Stoos and Barbara C. (Swope) Stoos. Greg, who was a carpenter by trade, enjoyed woodworking and making furniture. He also had worked for various local construction companies. He is survived by his wife, Sarah L. (Klick), at home. Daughters, Jaimee Haydt wife Roy and Rebecca Fultz wife of Kyle. Stepson, Scott Leitgeb. Five grandchildren: Hailey, Quinn, Bryce, Kendall and Parker. Mother, Barbara C. Stoos, Henrico VA, brother, Thomas E. Stoos Jr. of Taylors Island, MD, and sister, Sharon L. Pearson, fiancée of David Armstrong, Henrico, VA. He is also survived by two nephews, Thomas A. and Brian, and many cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Kevin Stoos, and a stepdaughter, Stephanie Leitgeb. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be made at LWOTTFUNERALHOME.com